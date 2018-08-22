Ex-NFL star ‘sobbed during gay confession’

A NEW book written by former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's lawyer says he burst in to tears two days before he killed himself and confessed that he had homosexual relationships.

Jose Baez writes in his book Unnecessary Roughness that prosecutors in the former football player's double murder trial were planning to question his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, about his affairs - one with a woman and one with another man.

Aaron Hernandez and his lawyer Jose Baez. Picture: AP

The Boston Globe reports that Mr Baez says when he informed Hernandez of the prosecution tactic to shock Ms Jenkins into turning on her fiance, he broke down.

"But Jose, she'll be devastated. I never meant to hurt her. I know I keep disappointing her. But she is my soul," Hernandez told Baez. "She is all I have and will ever have."

Shayanna Jenkins and former fiance Aaron Hernandez. Picture: Supplied

Days after he was acquitted in the double murder trial, he was outed on a radio program called The Kirk & Callahan Show.

The football player was ridiculed on the show and called a "tight end on and off the field" and a "wide receiver."

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Picture: Supplied

Hernandez took his life two days later and, surprisingly, just after he was acquitted of two murders.

The former New England Patriots' player, however, was still serving time for the murder of Odin Llyod, the boyfriend of his fiancee's sister, Shaneah.

Shaneah, left, and Shayanna Jenkins, right, were dating Odin Lloyd and Aaron Hernandez.

The crime saw the two sisters torn apart as Shayanna stuck by Hernandez's side and Shaneah helped the prosecution by testifying against her sister's fiance.

Baez says in his book, in which Shayanna Jenkins has written the foreword, that Hernandez's fiancee was shocked when he informed her that the NFL star had been in a relationship with a male friend of theirs.

Odin Lloyd, 27, whose body was found in an industrial park in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. Picture: AP

"I could see the betrayal in her face when I mentioned the man," writes Baez. "She knew him and had spent time with him and Aaron. She felt like a fool."

Baez doesn't name the friend, saying it is not up to him to out someone, and says he is only talking about Hernandez's sexuality with Jenkins' blessing.

Hernandez wrote to both Baez and Jenkins in a suicide note asking them to tell his story after his death.

Hernandez reportedly also wrote another suicide letter to his alleged prison lover, Kyle Kennedy, who he had requested to be his cellmate before he died.

Kyle Kennedy is said to have been Aaron Hernandez's prison lover. Picture: Supplied

Jenkins says in Baez's book that Hernandez was likely a gay man.

"There has been much speculation about Aaron's sexuality since his death. I can say this: Aaron was very much a man to me," writes Jenkins. "I saw no indication that he was gay or homosexual. I wish I had known how he felt, just so we could have talked about it. I wouldn't have disowned him. I would have been supportive. I can't fault him if he was feeling that way."

"When you love someone so much you just want to be there to support them. The fact that he felt he couldn't come out to me or he couldn't tell me these things hurts, because we had that bond," writes Jenkins.

Jenkins, who has a five-year-old daughter, Avielle, with Hernandez, had another daughter in June, with her new partner Dino Guilmette.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please phone 000.