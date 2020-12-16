'Strap-downs holding the f*****g building down'

A TRADIE has raised the alarm after stumbling on a large metal structure covered in ratchet straps while working on top of a Gold Coast skyscraper.

Daniel Baresic provided two photos of the structure - believed to be for aesthetic purposed - which sits more than 130 metres above Broadbeach on top of the 40-storey The Oracle Hinterland Tower.

Ratchet straps covering a structure on top of The Oracle Hinterland Tower at Broadbeach. Picture: Supplied

They show orange ratchet straps strapped across much of the structure which is rust-stained in spots.

The CFMEU has speculated the straps - numbering in the dozens - were put in place to guard against strong winds which have battered the Coast in recent days, reaching 80kmh.

In a video sent to the Bulletin, a flabbergasted Mr Baresic questions the "quality" of the structure.

"Nice, huh? Strap-downs holding the f--king building down. Very nice," he exclaims.

"Quality. The whole structure."

Body Corporate Services has been contacted for comment about the structure and the straps attached via the tower's body corporate committee.

The Oracle towers at Broadbeach. Picture: Mike Batterham

BCS was asked what the structure is on top of the tower and why it was covered with so many ratchet straps.

The Bulletin also queried whether the structure was safe and sound and whether the committee had any concerns.

The structure on top of the Oracle tower appears to be decorative.

Construction on the Hinterland Tower only wrapped up a decade ago.

The luxury $850 million Oracle twin towers were built by the late Con Nikiforides, of Nikiforides Group.

The structure on the skyscraper. Picture: Supplied

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has been contacted.

The CFMMEU (construction, forestry, maritime, mining and energy union) has also been approached for additional comment.

The concerns raised by Mr Baresic come after Gold Coast police were forced to shut off streets in Surfers Paradise on Monday after glass panels were blown from a shelter on the pool deck of the Circle on Cavill building.

Officers expressed concerns more loose panels could fall due to strong winds.

