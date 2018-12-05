Menu
Exchange student drowns off Queensland coast

by Chris Calcino
5th Dec 2018 3:24 PM

RESCUERS have failed to resuscitate an international exchange student who drowned in waters off Green Island.

The Queensland Ambulance Services was called at 12.30pm after a 17-year-old boy was pulled motionless from the water where he had been snorkelling.

CPR was administered but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

It is the second major incident at the popular tourist island in as many months.

A 56-year-old Indian national was pronounced dead at the Cairns Hospital in September after being pulled unconscious from the water at Green Island.

He had been swimming in an unpatrolled area of the beach near the islandâ€™s jetty about 500m outside the flags.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has identified Green Island as one of five coastal black spots in Queensland, with now eight drownings at the island in the past decade.

drowning green island qas queensland

