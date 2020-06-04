Former presidents condemn racial bias in America

All living former presidents of the US have made statements condemning ongoing racial discrimination in the country

After the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man by a white police officer, all of the living former presidents in the United States have made statements condemning the ongoing racism in the country.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama all released statements condemning the continuing inequality and discrimination against blacks in the US.

Many seemed to directly or indirectly criticise President Donald Trump.

Trump has condemned Floyd's killing several times but has been criticised for failing to take a stand against racism and show understanding for the country's anger about police brutality against African Americans.

Former president Jimmy Carter said that more should be done to address the racially discriminatory police and justice system, in a statement on Wednesday. He condemned "immoral economic disparities between whites and blacks."

"We are responsible for creating a world of peace and equality for ourselves and future generations," Carter said.

"It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country," George W Bush said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barack Obama, the only African American president, has made several statements since Floyd's death.

He said the waves of protests represented "a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system."

The broad support for the protests is a sign of hope and an indication of a will to change, Obama said in an editorial published on Monday by Medium, an online platform.

Bill Clinton called Floyd's death "the latest in a long line of tragedy and injustice, and a painful reminder that a person's race still determines how they will be treated in nearly every aspect of American life."

Originally published as Ex-US presidents condemn racial bias