Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery goes to trial to test ‘fitness’

11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will have his "fitness" questioned in the Lismore District Court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor informed Lismore Local Court on Wednesday Kitchingman, a former Anglian priest, had recently undergone medical tests to determine his level of "fitness".

"A brief medical report was forwarded to court (on Tuesday) relating to fitness," she said.

The court previously heard Kitchingman has ongoing health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

The DPP prosecutor requested the matter be committed to trial in the Lismore District Court to deal with the fitness issue.

"He's not able to attend court," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden referred Kitchingman to the Lismore District Court on July 13 for arraignment.

buggery charge lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come home Katie’: Desperate plea for woman to return

        ‘Come home Katie’: Desperate plea for woman to return

        Breaking The partner of Katie Cox is desperate to find her and has pleaded for her to come home as her family is worried. She may be in the northern NSW area.

        Emergency services on way to rollover on the highway

        premium_icon Emergency services on way to rollover on the highway

        News A SINGLE vehicle has crashed on the Bruxner Hwy.

        New Aussies welcomed with virtual ceremony

        premium_icon New Aussies welcomed with virtual ceremony

        News WITH a backlog of more than 50 people wanting to become citizens, Ballina Shire...

        Residents oppose $30 million West Ballina development

        premium_icon Residents oppose $30 million West Ballina development

        News Locals are worried proposal will create dangerous traffic situation