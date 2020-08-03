Ex-nurse takes ‘scary’ plunge with her own business

NEW STORE: Rebecca Klemm has opened a new store on Dawson St for her Kidsnest brand.

REBECCA Klemm traded in her day job as a nurse to become a business owner and now she has taken the next step by opening her first store.

After a year of being online only, Ms Klemm has opened up a Kidsnest store at 1/109 Dawson St in the Lismore CBD.

Ms Klemm was previously a nurse at the Lismore Base Hospital but realised her true passion was with her Kidsnest products.

"I have three children myself … I found it difficult sourcing products that I liked. After sourcing products that I liked, I decided to bite the bullet and provide them to the local area," Ms Klemm said.

"I started doing markets under Kidsnest and the demand and feedback was just so positive that when COVID-19 hit I really missed doing markets so I decided to it (the store) a go."

The response has been terrific with families travelling from across the region to visit her speciality store.

"It's been really busy, which has been great … I have the chance to meet some lovely families which has been great," Ms Klemm.

"I do have a lot of local people from Casino and Ballina that shop online and do free local pick up which is cool."

The store specialises in sensory products which help children suffering from ailments like anxiety or allergies.

"I've got quite a few different ranges, I've got sensory item ranges which assist them when they get overwhelmed … I've also got eco friendly products and sustainable educational products which are great for kids as well," she said.

With her Dawson St location, Mrs Klemm is glad she took the plunge of owning a store despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"To start with it was a little bit scary … but I have found that I am having eight to 10 families in per day which is great."

"It's (the store) exactly what I had in my head."

For updates on Kidsnest, search Kidsnest on Facebook.