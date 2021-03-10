Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Help catch paedophiles by looking at these objects
News

Ex-Liberal leader’s son enters plea for child abuse material

by Tim Martain
10th Mar 2021 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRADLEY Maxwell Hidding has pleaded not guilty to six counts relating to possessing and accessing child exploitation material.

Hidding, 45 of Riverside, will now stand trial, with his first appearance at the Supreme Court in Launceston in June.

Hidding, the son of former Liberal Leader Rene Hidding, was charged in April last year with three counts of possessing child abuse material accessed using a carriage service.

In December the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions added two additional charges of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, and one charge of using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

Hidding pleaded not guilty to all six counts in front of Magistrate Sharon Cure in the Launceston Magistrates Court today.

Hidding will next appear in the Supreme Court in Launceston at 10.45am on June 7 and was released on bail.

Community Newsletter SignUp

timothy.martain@news.com.au

Originally published as Ex-Liberal leader's son enters plea for child abuse material

More Stories

child abuse liberal party

Just In

    Vicar of Dibley star dead

    Vicar of Dibley star dead
    • 10th Mar 2021 8:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The ‘brutally unfair’ hurdles facing buyers, renters

        Premium Content The ‘brutally unfair’ hurdles facing buyers, renters

        News It’s hard enough to find a home to buy or rent on the Northern Rivers, let alone without these extra problems.

        Latest business liquidations in Ballina

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Ballina

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list

        Casino man charged over house fire

        Premium Content Casino man charged over house fire

        Crime After police, ambulance and firefighters attended a house blaze a Casino man was...

        What is going on at the Lismore museum building?

        Premium Content What is going on at the Lismore museum building?

        News Barricades are up and trucks have rolled in, so what’s going on in Molesworth St?...