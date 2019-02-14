Ex confesses he stuffed body in suitcase

JAVIER Enrique Da Silva Rojas has been charged with the murder of his ex girlfriend, whose body was stuffed in a suitcase and dumped by the side of the road.

Rojas, 24, confessed to police that he put Valerie Reyes in the suitcase, bound her hands and feet, put packing tape over her mouth and dumped her body but says he didn't kill her.

Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas, 24. Picture: Instagram

Valerie Reyes. Picture: Supplied

Rojas says that he hooked up again with Reyes, after the pair split up a year ago, and that she fell and hit her head while they were having sex.

It is not clear why Rojas felt like he had to get rid of the body. He is also yet to explain why he tried to use Reyes' ATM card to withdraw $US1000.

Friends and family grieve for homicide victim Valerie Reyes. Picture: AP

Reyes' body was found on February 5 after being reported missing on January 30. Police say she did not die in the location where her body was found.

The victim predicted her killing, telling her mother on the phone that she feared she'd be killed on January 28, a day before she disappeared.

Valerie Reyes' mother, Norma Sanchez, of New York grieves for her daughter during a candlelight vigil in Reyes' honour at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle. Picture: AP

"I'm worried someone is going to murder me," Reyes allegedly blurted out, according to her mother Norma Sanchez

"I asked her why do you feel this way? Was there someone at your house?" Reyes' mother said.

She asked about her daughter's ex-boyfriend but still Reyes told her mother 'no, it wasn't him'.

Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas has been arrested for Valerie Reyes murder. Picture: Supplied

Police said in a statement that the ATM card use led them to Rojas.

"New Rochelle Police Detectives accompanied by Greenwich Police Detectives, arrested a suspect in New York who had fraudulently used the ATM card of homicide victim Valerie Reyes," they said. "The arrested individual is also believed to be involved in the death of Valerie.

"We are confident that the pursuit of justice for Valerie will be successful and we continue to work with the family to provide closure to this tragedy," the police statement said.