Former Disney star Bella Thorne announces engagement to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo
Celebrity

Ex Disney star announces engagement

by Jaclyn Hendricks, NY Post
22nd Mar 2021 8:15 AM

Bella Thorne is engaged.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old actress and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating.

"She said YES @bellathorne," Mascolo, 27, posted to Instagram.

In the photos, Thorne, who shot to fame on the Disney series Shake it Up alongside Zendaya, is seen showing off her pear-shaped engagement ring as she kisses Mascolo, who is an Italian singer.

"I love you so much," Thorne gushed of Mascolo in a separate Instagram video.

In the same Instagram clip, Mascolo is heard telling Thorne: "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much."

Bella Thorne has announced her engagement to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. Picture: Instagram
Thorne and Mascolo made their romance Instagram official in June 2019, following her split from boyfriend Mod Sun. The couple later debuted matching necklaces.

The pair shared a series of loved-up photos. Picture: Instagram
In January, Thorne and Mascolo vacationed in Mexico, where they got playful at the beach.

Thorne, who joined OnlyFans last summer and briefly crashed the site clearing $1.4 million in a single day, also dated Tana Mongeau, 22, from September 2017 to February 2019. She was previously linked to Scott Disick.

Thorne confirmed to Page Six last month that her controversial song, Stupid F**king B*tch isn't about Mongeau.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

