Ex-couple dies in tragic double stabbing

by Alle McMahon
31st May 2020 8:25 AM

 

A young man and woman have died following a double stabbing in Sydney's west.

Ruth Mataafa, 22, died after being rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they found her outside a home on Tongariro Terrace in Bidwill at about 12.45pm following reports of a stabbing.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital for surgery in a critical condition, but died a short time later.

Her former boyfriend Jachai Leota Fuimaono, also aged 22, was found dead inside the house with stab wounds to his chest.

Ruth Mataafa died after suffering multiple stab wounds. Picture: Facebook
It is understood the pair had recently broken up, but had met to try to resolve their relationship issues.

Police believe a number of family members were inside the home during the incident, with reports some tried to intervene.

Police attended the scene at Bidwill at about 12.45pm on Saturday. Picture News Corp Australia
Mount Druitt Chief Inspector Paul Tickner said it was a "tragic loss of life" and would be hard for the families to deal with.

"They are both 22 and you never expect your kids to die," he said.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway, though police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Jachai Leota Fuimaono was found dead with stab wounds to his chest. Picture: Facebook
A crime scene has been established. Picture: News Corp Australia
