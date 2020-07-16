Ex-cop tells boss he’s a ‘dead c**t’ for not hiring daughter

A former police diver says threats to kill a company’s HR manager because he didn’t hire his daughter were “simply a throw away line”.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Thursday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to one count of making threats to murder in a document after he wrote a letter to the man saying: "Sorry you don't know me, but you're a dead c***".

"You are not a HR manager … so watch yourself. The best thing you can do is f*** off to South Africa," the letter continued.

"You are a dead man walking. Dead c***."

The court heard the former police officer had written to the HR manager of the children's' support service after his daughter did not get a job working for them.

The man had originally phoned the business but when he was unable to speak with the man he penned the letter and posted it.

The court heard the HR manager turned the letter into police and the man was identified by his fingerprints, which were on the document.

When questioned by officers, the 59-year-old man told police the threats contained in the letter were "simply a throw away line", the court was told.

Defence barrister James Feely said his client had retired from the Queensland Police Service in the early 1990s and had been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder since that time.

He said the ex-officer had worked as a general duties policeman before becoming a water police diver, where he stayed for more than a decade.

While Crown Prosecutor Lara Soldi told the court the offending was too "grave" to be punished with only a fine, Judge Michael Byrne disagreed.

He fined the man $2500 and no conviction was recorded.

In sentencing Judge Byrne told the man: "I am not going to sit here and give you a long lecture. You are a former police officer and know the seriousness of your actions".

"It's (PTSD) not an excuse. It is a burden you must bare but you must operate through the rules of society," he said, adding that it was a mitigating factor the man had developed PTSD through his "service to the state".

