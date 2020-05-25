Everything you can do from June 1

Victorians will be allowed to have up to 20 people in their homes and stay overnight at tourist accommodation from June 1. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

Australia is gradually opening up with many states announcing more coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed from next Monday, June 1.

Beauty salons, gyms and cinemas will all be reopening in particular states over the next few weeks.

Here is what the current situation is in your state and what you will be able to do.

VICTORIA

From June 1:

• Gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed in the home, including the members of the household;

• Restaurants, cafes and the dining areas of pubs will be allowed to reopen with up to 20 patrons but must abide by physical distancing requirements;

• Skate parks and playgrounds will reopen in line with school returning;

• Overnight stays - including hotels, motels, camping and caravan parks and other accommodation, will be permitted across the state; and

• Indoor and outdoor swimming pools will reopen with a maximum of 20 patrons per space and a limit of three people per lane;

• Outdoor group sport allowed with a maximum of 20 people;

• Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, outdoor amusement parks, zoos, arcades, libraries and other community facilities can reopen with up to 20 customers allowed in each separate space, subject to four square metre rule.

• Drive-in cinemas will also reopen;

• Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours, massage parlours can reopen with up to 20 patrons subject to social distancing;

• Market stalls can re-open, but indoor markets must adhere to four square metre and social distancing rules;

• Place of worship can open for up to 20 people in one space;

• Weddings with up to 20 people allowed, on top of the celebrant and couple;

• Funerals with up to 50 people, in addition to the officiant and funeral staff, subject to four square metre rule;

From June 22:

• Alpine resorts will reopen to skiers;

• Restaurants, cafes and the dining areas of pubs will be allowed to seat up to 50 patrons;

• Indoor sports centres and venues can reopen with up to 20 people allowed per space subject to the four square metre rule and with a limit of up to 10 people per group/activity;

• Gyms can reopen with up to 20 people allowed per space, subject to four square metre rule and up to 10 people per group;

• Cinemas, concert venues and theatres to reopen with a maximum of 50 customers allowed per movie. Those not from the same household should be seated at least 1.5 metres from others.

• Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, outdoor amusement parks, zoos and arcades allowed up to 50 visitors.

From mid July, up to 100 patrons will be allowed per enclosed space.

Patrons will be required to provide contact details so they can be reached if a positive coronavirus case is identified.

Face-to-face teaching at schools will resume by June 9, with a staggered return for students starting with students in Prep and Years 1, 2, 11 and 12 on May 26.

The AFL has also announced it will begin its competition again on June 11.

What's already allowed:

• Up to five visitors in a home;

• Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people;

• Continue to work from home if possible, but workplaces should develop a COVID-19 plan;

• While several public gathering rules are relaxed, records must be kept of who attends to help with contact tracing;

• Outdoor sport and exercise is allowed and the 10-person limit applies. Every activity must be conducted with people 1.5m apart;

• Professional sport can resume, giving the green light to the AFL and NRL. But there will be permit use only for restricted facilities such as gyms and pools, and no public access at indoor facilities for now;

• Weddings allowed up to 10 guests in addition to the couple and celebrant;

• Funerals allowed up to 20 mourners indoors and up to 30 outdoors, plus those required to conduct the service;

• Religious private worship of up to 10 people, plus those required to conduct the ceremony;

• Hairdressers and barbers open unless they can't enforce person density rules;

• Retail stores can open subject to four square metre rule;

• Auction houses and real estate auctions can go ahead with up to 10 people;

• Restaurants and cafes still only open for takeaway, baseline restrictions also remain for bars and casinos;

• Community facilities can host essential public support services or support groups, with the 10-person limit applying (plus anyone needed to host the meeting or operate the facility);

• No camping yet;

• Public parks, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skate parks are closed, unless for exercise, sport or recreation of up to 10 people;

• Caravan parks remain closed to tourists.

Melbourne residents will finally be able to sit down and enjoy a coffee in their favourite cafe from June 1. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

NSW

What you can do from June 1:

• Beauty salons to reopen for a maximum of 10 clients and subject to four square metre rule, magazines will be removed from waiting areas;

• Up to 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, pubs and cafes, subject to four square metre rule. Bookings of no more than 10 people and patrons must be seated.

• NSW residents will be able to take a holiday anywhere in NSW

• Museums, galleries and libraries across NSW will be allowed to reopen, subject to four square metre rule

What's already allowed:

• Pubs and clubs open for dining for up to 10 people;

• Bars and gaming facilities remain closed but table service for alcohol with a meal will be allowed so long as businesses adhere to social distancing requirements and stick to a limit of 10 patrons;

• Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people;

• Cafes and restaurants can seat 10 patrons at any one time;

• Up to five visitors to a household at any one time;

• Weddings with up to 10 guests;

• Indoor funerals with up to 20 mourners, outdoor funerals with up to 30;

• Religious gatherings/places of worship with up to 10 worshippers;

• Use of outdoor equipment including gyms and playgrounds with caution, people encouraged to wipe down equipment;

• Outdoor pools can open with restrictions;

• Travel within the state not allowed;

• Randwick City Council has reopened its beaches for recreation, including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools;

• Employees to work from home where it is reasonably practical to do so;

• Property inspections and on-site auctions allowed as social distancing rules followed.

NSW students began attending school in stages from May 11.

Beauty services will resume in NSW from June 1.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

From June 5:

• Cinemas and theatres to reopen with maximum of 20 people;

• Galleries and museums allowed to open with up to 20 people;

• Beauty, nails, tattoo and massage parlours can re-open, subject to four square metre rule;

• Driving instruction lessons allowed, subject to social distancing;

• Gyms and indoor fitness venues to reopen for up to 20 people;

• Funerals allowed to have a maximum of 50 people;

What's already allowed:

• Seating dining including alcohol service at licensed establishments allowed for up to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors;

• Gatherings of up to 10 people allowed subject to four square metre rule but there are exemptions for supermarkets, universities, airports, medical facilities and other public areas.

• Travel within the state is allowed;

• Food courts are closed but takeaway food and drinks are allowed;

• Wineries and cellar doors are closed but takeaway food and drinks allowed;

• Hairdressers and barbers open subject to four square metre rule but beauty salons, nail salons, massage parlours, tattoo parlours and saunas are closed;

• Parks, playgrounds and national parks are open;

• Hotels, campsites, caravan parks are open for guests subject to four square metre rule;

• Universities and TAFE and private RTOs able to start face-to-face education for up to 10 people;

• Community and youth centres open for up to 10 people indoors;

• Auctions and open inspections for up to 10 people;

• Local government libraries open for up to 10 visitors, plus the staff at work in those libraries.

• Non-contact sport training in groups of up to 10 people;

• Funerals of up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors will be allowed, plus those who are officiating;

• Churches open for small ceremonies including weddings or private worship for up to 10 people, plus those who are officiating; and

• Public pools open for up to 10 people, especially for lap swimming.

Cinemas will back in South Australia from June 5.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

From noon on June 5:

• The two-hour limit on indoor activities will be removed;

• Bars and clubs will be allowed to operate without food being compulsory,

• Entertainment venues and cinemas allowed to re-open in approved configuration;

• Team sports such as football and netball permitted;

• All licensed gaming activities allowed including TAB;

• Restricted services at beauty, cosmetic, tattoo parlours can resume;

• Amusements parks, recreation centres, sporting arenas and stadiums can open with seating in an approved configuration;

The internal border controls restricting access to areas that include indigenous communities under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act will remain in place until June 18 and possibly longer. The NT's border closures with other states will also remain in force.

What's already allowed:

Activities that can be done within a two-hour limit:

• Gatherings of up to 10 people, subject to social distancing;

• Visiting a park, camping, golf, fishing and swimming;

• Restaurants, cafes, bars and RSL club open for people who purchase food;

• Food can be served in shopping centre food courts;

• Non-contact sports has resumed, with indoor activities allowed under a two-hour time limit;

• Beauty salons, gyms, libraries and places of religious worship; and

• Art galleries, museums, public memorials, public historic sites, zoos and wildlife facilities are open.

Team sports like netball will be back from June 5 in the Northern Territory.

QUEENSLAND

From June 12:

Subject to the four square metre rule and social distancing, up to 20 people will be allowed to gather in:

• Homes;

• Restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs, hotels and casinos allowed to offer dining-in (but no bars or gaming allowed to reopen);

• Indoor cinemas;

• Beauty therapy, nail salons, tanning, tattoo parlours and spas;

• Public spaces and lagoons;

• Non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport;

• Personal training;

• Gyms, health clubs and yoga studies;

• Indoor and outdoor pools and community sports clubs;

• Museums, art galleries, historic sites, outdoor amusement parks, zoos, arcades, concert venues, theatres, arenas and stadiums;

• Weddings;

• Parks, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms;

• Libraries;

• Hiking, camping and other recreational activities in national and skate parks;

• Places of worship and religious ceremonies;

• Open homes and auctions;

• Funerals will be able to have a maximum of 50 people;

• Travel including stays in camping and caravan parks allowed up to a maximum of 250km within your region.

Those living in the Outback will have restrictions further relaxed, with restaurants and other dining establishments allowed to have up to 50 people. Travel within the Outback is only allowed if you live in the Outback.

From July 10, limits on the number of patrons in public spaces will be lifted to 100.

What's already allowed:

• Gatherings in homes with a maximum of five people;

• Up to 10 people to gather in public spaces;

• Some beauty therapies including nail salons to re-open catering to a maximum of 10 people by appointment;

• Recreational travel up to 150km from your home for day trips;

• Reopening of libraries, playground equipment, skate parks, outdoor gyms with a maximum of 10 people at a time;

• Wedding guests to increase to 10 people;

• Funerals to increase to 20 people indoors, 30 people outdoors;

• Up to 10 people at open homes and auctions;

• Reopening of public pools and lagoons (must have an approved plan for numbers greater than 10); and

• Non-contact community sport for a maximum of 10 people.

For those living in the Outback, up to 20 people allowed in pubs, restaurants and cafes, and residents are able to travel up to 500km but they must remain in those Outback areas.

Gyms will re-open on June 12 in Queensland.

TASMANIA

From June 9, high school students in year 7 to 10 to return to schools.

Racing will resume on June 13.

From June 15, the state will move to stage two, subject to health advice:

• Up to 20 people will be allowed to gather in both indoor and outdoor areas including restaurants, cinemas and museums;

• Funerals of up to 50 people will be allowed;

• Restrictions on people staying in hotels and caravan parks will be lifted so people will be able to move around the state and stay overnight;

• Camping and use of shacks will be allowed;

• Open homes and auctions with up to 20 people allowed;

• Gyms and bootcamps will be allowed for up to 20 people;

• Beauty services including tattoo, nails, waxing, facials and tanning will be able to open;

• Up to 20 people allowed to use parks and exercise equipment

• Outdoor community sports will be able to resume with 20 athletes or personnel involved;

• Indoor sports, including pools, will be allowed for up to 20 people but with no spectators.

From July 13, stage three will begin, subject to health advice:

• Gatherings of between 50 and 100 people allowed;

• Aged care residents will be allowed up to five visitors and multiple visits per week;

• Bars, nightclubs, casinos and gaming to return;

• Markets and food courts to re-open; and

• Border controls to remain.

What's already allowed:

• Funerals with up to 20 attendees;

• Aged care residents will be allowed two visitors at least once a day;

• National parks and reserves will be open for exercise but people will only be able to visit those within 30km of their home; and

• TasTAFE and other training institutions will be open to small groups of students for practical learning and assessment sessions.

• Gatherings of up to 10 people allowed for both indoor and outdoor activities, including for weddings, real estate sales and religious gatherings;

• Funerals of up to 30 people if they are held outdoors;

• Visitors allowed in the home will to increase to five people (from two people);

• Up to 10 people allowed in restaurants and cafes, including venues located in pubs, RSLs and clubs for seated table service;

• Tasmanians returning to the state will be allowed to quarantine in their principal residence if it is suitable, others will still need to quarantine in hotels;

• Libraries and other government facilities will be open for up to 10 people; and

• Parks with exercise equipment and playgrounds, pools and boot camps outdoors will be opened for up to 10 people;

• Students in kindergarten to year 6, as well as those in year 11 and 12 have returned to school.

Camping in places like Tasmania’s Bruny Island will be allowed from June 15.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

From June 1, Canberrans will be allowed to visit NSW for a holiday.

Further lifting of restrictions has not yet been announced.

What's already allowed:

• Indoor and outdoor gatherings can have a maximum of 10 people, which includes children. However, it's OK if two households coming together exceeds this number;

• Restaurants, cafes and pubs and clubs with dining areas are allowed up to 10 patrons at a time, nightclubs and bars are closed but takeaway and delivery services are allowed;

• Hairdressers and barbers open subject to four square metre rule;

• Retail shops are open subject to four square metre rule;

• Up to 10 people can attend a wedding including the couple, but this doesn't include the celebrant and wedding photographer;

• Up to 20 people can attend an indoor funeral, and this increases to 30 if it's held outdoors, not including those conducting the service.

• Open houses and auctions can go ahead with up to 10 people and (non-contact) outdoor fitness training and boot camps of up to 10 people are allowed.

• Beauty salons, tattoo parlours and massage parlours are closed;

• Students have been returning to school in stages between May 18 and June 2.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

The state has a four-phase road map but has not released details of Phase 3 or Phase 4 yet.

Phase 3 was expected to begin in mid-June and involve increasing the number of people allowed at gatherings, further relaxation of regional travel restrictions, restrictions further relaxed for gyms and to allow contact community sport, beauty therapy and personal care, real estate auctions and the reopening of public playgrounds, galleries, cinemas and outdoor gym equipment.

The government has flagged that the final restriction to be lifted as part of Phase 4 would be controls on Western Australia's interstate border.

What's already allowed:

Phase 2 began on May 18:

• Western Australians are encouraged to return to work, unless they are unwell or vulnerable;

• Indoor and outdoor non-work gatherings allowed of up to 20 people;

• Weddings and funerals up to 20 people inside or 30 outside;

• Cafes and restaurants with meal service, including within pubs, bars, clubs, hotels and casino allowed to serve up to 20 patrons;

• Non-contact community sports with up to 20 people allowed including outdoor and indoor fitness classes and public pools;

• Places of worship, community facilities and libraries permitted to reopen with up to 20 patrons;

• Businesses that want to reopen, including hospitality, sports and recreation, community and cultural venues, will need to complete an official COVID Safety Plan;

• Travel restrictions relaxed, with travel between South West, Great Southern, Wheatbelt and Perth-Peel regions; Mid-West, Gascoyne and Pilbara regions (excluding the biosecurity zone); Goldfields-Esperance region (excluding the biosecurity zone); and within Kimberley Local Government areas (the Commonwealth's biosecurity zone remains in place).

• Restrictions on picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise were lifted earlier, while open homes and display villages are also permitted.

