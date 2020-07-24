Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brendon Prout and Dominique Lalliard are ready to build at Banyan Hill at Ballina.
Brendon Prout and Dominique Lalliard are ready to build at Banyan Hill at Ballina.
News

‘Everyone is jealous’: Spike in buyers at Ballina estate

Rebecca Lollback
24th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE has been a surge in interest for land at Ballina's Banyan Hill residential estate, according to the developers.

Intrapac Property's chief operating officer, Max Shifman, said he believed the spike in demand over the past fortnight was due to a combination of factors.

"The easing of restrictions means we can welcome people back into the display village without an appointment," he said.

"The sales centre is back open seven days and without doubt people are now more than ever thinking about how they can leave their city lives for key lifestyle locations like Ballina."

Brendon Prout is the director of business development at the Canberra Convention Bureau.

He and his partner, Dominique Lalliard, recently purchased a block of land at Banyan Hill and said they were looking forward to the move.

"I would rate Banyan Hill as an unexpected gem," Mr Prout said.

"We are, at the most, two years off retirement.

"We looked at the Gold Coast but it's pretty busy.

"The South Coast is full of Canberrans.

"And then we found Ballina and thought, 'there it is'.

"We bought, engaged one of their preferred builders and designed our dream home.

"Everyone we speak to without exception is jealous."

ballina banyan hill northern rivers development northern rivers real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother, sons in court for $1m drugs, weapons charges

        premium_icon Mother, sons in court for $1m drugs, weapons charges

        News Police allege they found more than 300 marijuana plants, 2000 MDMA pills, $80,101.50 in cash and various weapons, including firearms and a crossbow.

        Heavy hearts: Fire crews mourn loss of ‘really good bloke’

        premium_icon Heavy hearts: Fire crews mourn loss of ‘really good bloke’

        News REX Kemp was known for his dedication and generosity in sharing knowledge and...

        Harsher COVID-19 restrictions back in place in NSW

        premium_icon Harsher COVID-19 restrictions back in place in NSW

        News Harsh new coronavirus restrictions for hospitality venues in NSW

        Criminal history across two states causes bail problems

        premium_icon Criminal history across two states causes bail problems

        News A man charged with assaulting his partner will remain on bail