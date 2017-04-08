Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

A HEARWARMING and powerful video commissioned by the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry received rousing applause when launched at the Lismore Business Flood Forum on Thursday.

The video Every Voice Matters, shows images of Lismore's flood recovery efforts, was created to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

LCCI president, Deborah Benhayon said whatever people can afford, every dollar will be deeply appreciated.

Ms Benhayon said the aftermath of the recent floods in the wake of Cyclone Debbie has left many businesses devastated and in critical need of support (and) for many small businesses flood insurance was unaffordable due to high premium costs.

She said this initiative is to assist those in the small business community who have been affected by the flood.

All proceeds received will be directed to further assist the rebuilding of our businesses community and a committee of community leaders and representatives will be established to ensure the distribution process is transparent with clear parameters and guidelines.

The song donated was by Michael Benhayon of GM Records, who wrote the music, performed, produced, mastered and sang on the video which was produced by Clayton Lloyd of Flawless Imaging.

This initiative is proudly supported by: Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers, Lismore City Council, Kevin Hogan MP, Thomas George MP and Southern Cross University and many businesses within the Northern Rivers Region