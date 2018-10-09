Menu
Residents have been evacuated from Pandanus units in Mooloolaba.
Breaking

Evacuation after fire in residential tower

8th Oct 2018 6:27 PM

RESIDENTS have been evacuated from the Pandanus apartments in Smith St Mooloolaba after reports of a fire.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said they had two crews on the scene after receiving a call about a fire just after 4.30pm.

Management called in the fire saying they had an alarm activation and there was smoke coming from a lift shaft.

Currently no one is in danger with ambulance, police, Energex, Telstra and lift personnel on the scene investigating the issue.

breaking fire mooloolaba
