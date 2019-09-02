Eurydice Dixon’s family stunning reaction to jailing

Eurydice Dixon's killer has been jailed for life.

Jaymes Todd, 20, showed no emotion as he learned he will spend at least the next 35 years behind bars for the brutal June 2018 rape and murder of the aspiring Melbourne comedian.

Justice Stephen Kaye told the Victorian Supreme Court Todd's conduct was "totally and categorically evil" and that he was such a risk to society that nothing short of a life sentence would suffice.

"It struck at the very heart of a decent society," Justice Kaye said.

"She was doing what she was entitled to do. In a most callous and cowardly manner you set upon her … humiliating her before strangling her to death.

"The act of choking her to death so that she suffocated was callous, cruel and brutal."

He said Todd presented "an unacceptable risk" of reoffending calculated at "80 per cent".

"The presence of sexual deviancy has the strongest relationship with reoffending.

Jaymes Todd after his arrest. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

"You would pose an unacceptable risk to women."

Justice Kaye told the killer that "mercy plays no role" in the sentence he handed down.

Outside court, Ms Dixon's father, Jeremy Dixon, made an emotional and compassionate statement.

"I am very glad there is a killer off the streets," he said, before wishing his daughter's killer recovers.

"What I wish for Jaymes Todd, and what I believe Eurydice would wish, is that he gets better and comes to a full realisation of what he has done," Mr Dixon told reporters.

"I extend my sincere sympathies to those who love him. It's a terrible tragedy all around.

Jeremy Dixon, the father of Eurydice, makes a statement after her killer Jaymes Todd was jailed for life. He will serve at least 35 years. @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/ASd85UE4ZK — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) September 2, 2019

BREAKING: Extraordinary compassion and grace shown by Eurydice Dixon’s father Jeremy. “What I wish, and what I know Eurydice would wish, is that he (Jaymes Todd) gets better.” Todd has been sentenced to LIFE in prison with a NP period of 35 yrs. @10NewsFirst @Studio10au @10Daily pic.twitter.com/97fPmK7CwI — Candice Wyatt (@CandiceWyatt10) September 2, 2019

"Eurydice herself should be remembered for her wit and her courage and for her kindness, not for her death."

The then 19-year-old stalked, raped and murdered Ms Dixon, 22, at Princes Park in Carlton North in the early hours of June 13 last year.

The sexual sadist who has autism spotted Ms Dixon at Flinders Street Station as she began an hour-long walk home from a comedy show.

Todd followed her for 54 minutes before attacking her as she left the footpath and walked across the soccer pitch barefoot not far from home.

After the murder, he returned to Princes Park to find police had set up a perimeter.

Jaymes Todd led into the Supreme Court of Victoria before being sentenced today. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Jaymes Todd is taken to a prison van from the Supreme Court of Victoria. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

He did not go home but instead slept on a park bench at a train station, looked through Ms Dixon's phone and purchased a meat pie and a coffee.

Once home, he watched violent pornography and read news articles about his crime.

The court heard Todd was a sexual sadist who was obsessed with violent sex, rape and "snuff" films depicting a person being murdered.

He began watching pornography at the age of 11, and the videos he watched became increasingly violent.

Eurydice Dixon was raped and murdered walking home from a comedy gig.

Todd was told by family and friends his picture was on the news and he should talk to police. He reassured his girlfriend he was not involved in the murder and, after being driven to Broadmeadows Police Station, denied his involvement to police.

But in the face of overwhelming evidence, including CCTV footage of him stalking his victim, he confessed.

He told police he was attracted to Ms Dixon and followed her but did not plan to carry out the murder until the attack had begun.

Ms Dixon's murder was met by an outpouring of grief in Victoria. A vigil held at Princes Park was attended by more than 10,000 people.

The Victorian Supreme Court last month heard graphic details of the crime and of Ms Dixon's last moments.