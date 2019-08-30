Eugenie dragged into Andrew’s sex scandal

Princess Eugenie will likely put her upcoming anti-slavery and sex trafficking podcast on the back burner - in light of accusations that her father, Prince Andrew, was tied to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.

Eugenie, who launched the Anti-Slavery Collective charity with co-founder Julia de Boinville, announced the upcoming podcast last month - but now is leaning toward delaying its start, a source close to the princess told The Sun this week.

Both Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, have struggled with allegations that their father participated in his paedophile pal's behaviour - a suggestion that the prince has condemned as "abhorrent," theNew York Post reports.

"It's all very difficult for Eugenie at the moment - she and Beatrice are very close to their father and are being very supportive," the source told The Sun. "But obviously the timing of her anti-slavery and sex trafficking initiative is hugely difficult given the renewed headlines around Andrew."

"She won't want to launch a new podcast against modern-day slavery, when that's exactly what Epstein was doing," the source added. "I'd expect the launch to be quietly put back."

It's unclear whether the Queen's granddaughter was set to host the podcast, which was being developed with the anti-slavery movement Freedom United - and set to include a speaker series titled, "Tech Tackles Trafficking," according to the report.

Princess Eugenie, taken from her Instagram account.

"It's forced labour, forced marriage, domestic servitude," Eugenie said upon announcing her podcast, according to the report. "It's people not being paid correctly."

One of Epstein's alleged sex slaves, Virginia Giuffre, claims the disgraced financier coerced her to have sex with Andrew when she was underage.

She claimed in court papers that she had sex with the duke when she was 17, three times - in London, at Epstein's New York home and at an "orgy" on his private island in the Caribbean.

"It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with [Giuffre]," the royal household said in a statement. "The allegations made are false and without any foundation.

Prince Andrew was a close associate of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: AP

Video obtained by the Daily Mail also showed the prince waving goodbye to a brunette woman from inside Epstein's Upper East Side mansion back in 2010.

"[Andrew] has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.