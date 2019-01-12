Menu
Charlotte Bouchard has taken action after allegedly being harassed online.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Bouchard’s sister testifies in court

12th Jan 2019 6:59 PM

THE sister of one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet has testified in court after being on the receiving end of years of online harassment.

Eugenie Bouchard's sister Charlotte first reported the ongoing harassment to police in September 2017 before the alleged offender was arrested in February 2018.

Charlotte, 23, testified in court for more than an hour, detailing about what she went through, according to CTV Montreal.

The messages from 40-year-old Danny Arsenault reportedly began in 2014. He's accused of sending thousand of messages to Bouchard and is facing charges of "systematically harassing" the star's sister.

Speaking after her day in court, Bouchard said that while she didn't "have any comments", she was "very happy that I've gone through with this".

She reiterated those words when she posted an image on her personal Twitter account showing her surrounded by reporters with the picture captioned with the following words.

"Thank you for all of the positive messages. Even if I haven't replied, I see you," Bouchard wrote.

"I'm proud of myself for going through with this and taking action against my online harassment.

"I really hope that my case can serve as an example and be helpful for anyone who is going through this as well.

"Please remember, you do NOT have to be a victim. If this is happening to you, speak up, go to the authorities, do something about it.

"I know it's not easy, but please don't stay silent! We can put an end to this."

The preliminary hearing was postponed due to the lead investigator suffering from an illness which means Arsenault is free on bail until February 21.

