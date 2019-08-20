Epstein’s $853 million will bombshell

Court documents show paedophile Jeffrey Epstein signed a will two days before his suicide. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Court documents show paedophile Jeffrey Epstein signed a will two days before his suicide. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Jeffrey Epstein's will has been filed in the US Virgin Islands, and it shows that he signed it on August 8 - two days before he killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell, according to court papers exclusively obtained by The Post.

The multi-millionaire convicted paedophile was worth $US577,672,654 ($A853,280,277) or about $US18 million ($A26.5 million) more than he previously stated in court papers when futilely trying to land bail on federal sex trafficking charges, the new documents show.

Epstein was regularly described as a "billionaire", although the documents suggest he may have been worth less than previously believed.

The former hedge fund manager put all of his holdings in a trust, called The 1953 Trust in court papers after the year he was born.

The 21-page filing includes a copy of Epstein's death certificate from August 15, five days after his suicide - and lists "Immediate Cause: Pending Further Study".

The city Medical Examiner's Office has since ruled that he killed himself.

The 66-year-old bachelor's will was filed with court officials in St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands worth a total of more than $US86 million ($A127 million).

One of the secluded Caribbean isles, Little St James Island, was dubbed "Paedophile Island" by locals who said they witnessed a parade of what looked like barely legal girls there.

There are no details on the trust's beneficiaries.

The court papers note Epstein's only potential heir was his brother Mark Epstein.

But the will adds Mark only had a claim to his brother's extensive holdings if Jeffrey hadn't left behind the document.

Epstein's list of holdings in the new documents mainly mirrors what his lawyers previously filed when seeking bail:

• Cash: $US56,547,773 ($A83,526,715)

• Fixed income: $US14,304,679 ($A21,129,441)

• Equities: $US112,679,138 ($A166,438,354)

• Hedge funds and private equity: $US194,986,301 ($A288,014,265)

• Properties including: 9 E 71st St, Manhattan, worth $US55,931,000 ($A82,615,680), 49 Zorro Ranch Road, Stanley, New Mexico, $US17,246,208 ($A25,474,373), 358 El Brillo Way, Palm Beach, Florida, $US12,380,209 ($A18,286,806), 22 Ave Foch, Paris, France, $US8,672,823 ($A12,810,626), Great St James Island in the Virgin Islands, $US22,498,600 ($A33,232,682) and Little St James Island, also there, $US63,874,223 ($A94,348,614).

But the new papers also include a line for "aviation assets, automobiles and boats", a collection worth $US18,551,700 ($A27,402,716).

As for Epstein's famous, eccentric, sex-drenched art collection - "fine arts, antiques, collectibles, valuables", according to the papers - that still needs to be appraised.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission