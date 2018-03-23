Menu
Login
News

'Enough is enough': Tirade against labour hire starts in Gladstone

Opposition leader Bill Shorten will be in Gladstone today.
Opposition leader Bill Shorten will be in Gladstone today.
Tegan Annett
by

A NATIONAL campaign against "unfair" labour hire practices will begin in Gladstone tonight at a town hall meeting with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Mr Shorten, alongside Labor's newly endorsed federal election candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers, will accuse labour hire companies of undercutting workers' wages and offering little job security.

Mr Shorten, a former national secretary of the Australian Workers' Union, and Mr Beers, an AWU organiser, will argue that the "devastating" misuse of labour hire is affecting communities across Central Queensland.

"Enough is enough," Mr Shorten said.

"The lack of job security makes it harder for these workers to pay the rent and the bills.

"It also means they are locked out of the housing market, unable to buy their own first home."

Mr Beers, who will be contesting the seat of Flynn for a second time, said he had seen the impact labour hire has on workers and families.

"It strips workers of all of their rights and protections," he said.

"Workers who are employed through dodgy labour hire arrangements find themselves in a position where they can't speak up about anything at work because the minute they do they risk losing their job."

The 27-year-old, who was officially endorsed as Labor's candidate on Friday, said workers living under "dodgy" labour hire arrangements live in fear that their employment will be terminated.

The meeting will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre tonight from 5.30pm.

Residents can also put their questions to Mr Shorten during an open Q and A session.

Visit the Queensland Labor website to RSVP.

Topics:  bill shorten editors picks labour hire opposition leader zac beers

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

NSW risks grinding to halt on Tuesday as thousands of families scramble to arrange care for their children while childcare workers strike for better pay.

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

COUNTRY: Singer Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

Local Partners