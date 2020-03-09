ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Leave the PM alone

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is under fire for his handling of his government's response to the horror bushfire season.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is under fire for his handling of his government's response to the horror bushfire season.

OPINION

ENOUGH is enough, and my contemporaries and I feel that it is time to end the unwarranted attacks on our hardworking Prime Minister over his handling of the bushfire crisis in Australia.

This relentless attack by the Unholy Trinity (Gonzo, Mr All-been-easy and the ABC) has been ceaseless since last December.

Whatever he does is criticised. If he does not present at every calamity, he is uncaring. If he does, he is only seeking photo opportunities. Every effort is denounced as too little too late, or as usurping the authority of the states.

Where his actions cannot be disparaged, they are claimed to be at the earlier suggestion of one of the above listed Unholy Trinity.

These people would have much more credibility if they had made their suggestions public at the time. Of course Mr All-been-easy did propose an all-party gabble-fest at which sufficient hot air may have been generated to blow the bushfires back and extinguish them.

Mr Morrison by comparison, has mobilised every resource available to him to meet the emergency.

He has utilised the resources of the armed services and their expertise and equipment, he has helped the rural fire services and other volunteers, and he has provided unprecedented financial help to the fire victims; which of course has only been possible because of sound financial management.

He has also enlisted the aid of skilled fire fighters from overseas.

Even if he had been granted the foresight to match the hindsight of his detractors, he could not have done much better.

The Unholy Trinity has never forgiven him for leading his party to victory in the last election, and will continue to attempt to erode his popularity with relentless puerile attacks. In fact, the conservative parties did not win that election.

The Labor Party lost it.

The socialist experiment in Australia has always relied for its success, on redistributing the wealth of vulnerable achievers for the benefit of the indolent and the profligate.

There are few tall poppies left in sight, and so the Labor Party attempted to gain power last May by introducing policies which would have reduced many pensioners and retirees from financial hardship to penury.

Although some Labor voters were prepared to sacrifice even their own parents to the cause, many were not, and so the dice was cast.

Despite the consorted efforts of some branches of the media, and other opposition parties, I am sure that the sentiments expressed herein, are those of a decent majority.

MICK ZERK, Allora