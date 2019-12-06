Enormous sum star pays in child support

Owen Wilson pays an insane amount of money in child support per month for the daughter he’s never met.

Zoolander actor Owen Wilson reportedly pays $36,560 a month in child support for the daughter he's never met.

The actor's daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, was born in 2018 to on-off lover Varunie Vongsvirates, and new court documents seen by Radar Online reveal he pays $36,560 a month for her expenses.

The monthly child support payments amount to roughly $438,720 per year.

In the US, payments of this nature usually continue until the child turns 18.

According to The Sun, the 51-year-old actor demanded a DNA test when Vongsvirates claimed he was the father of her child.

Documents reveal he made a one-off payment of $103,128 to the mother to cover a night nurse, labour coach and Vongsvirates' legal fees, plus his monthly child support

Wilson reportedly has a net worth of around $100 million.

He reportedly checked the "none" box under visitation rights on the document but agreed to add Lyla, now one, to his Screen Actors Guild medical insurance.

The pair dated for five years before they split for good in 2018.

Vongsvirates, 35, has sole custody of the child and can legally make all decisions regarding Lyla's health, education and welfare.

She regularly posts pictures of the tot on her Instagram and confirmed the birth of her girl in October 2018, writing: "My sweet little princess. Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18."

Earlier in 2019 Vongsvirates told Mail Online that Wilson "helps financially but it's never been about that".

Asking the actor to see his daughter, she added: "She's incredible, you're really missing out. She looks just like you."

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in the 2005 film Wedding Crashers. Picture: Supplied

Ben Stiller, Anna Wintour and Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2. Picture: Supplied

"Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how (Owen) keeps getting these father roles. He's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter," she said.

Owen is a father to two boys already.

He welcomed his son Robert Ford, 8, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, and his second son Finn, 5, with fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist.

Wilson and Ms Lindqvist are thought to have struck up a romance again in recent months.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission