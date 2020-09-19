Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifestyle

VIDEO: Enormous six-year-old is a football monster

by Mollie Walker, New York Post
19th Sep 2020 10:03 AM

 

This isn't any ordinary six-year-old.

In a viral video of a kids football team in Texas, America, an abnormally large six-year-old absolutely dominated his opponents, running through anyone who got in his way and delivering mean stiff-arm fends until he crossed into the end zone at the other end of the field for a touchdown.

The footage has been viewed nearly three million times and it's easy to see why.

His name is Aiden Smith and, at the age of six, he is already 156cm and 60kg. His father, Kirk Smith, played quarterback and has thoroughly enjoyed watching all the attention his son has received.

"But just to see him have the confidence and accolades that he's getting right now, it's absolutely amazing," the elder Smith told TMX News.

"This is something that he works on by himself, I just want to see that my son has the drive for the game, there's no point in my pushing him if this is not what he wants."

Aiden's coach, Tony Davis, said he's coached a lot of little boys before but that Aiden is the biggest one he's ever worked with.

"His skills are amazing, he's big, he's fast," Davis said. "He's super strong, when we practice and I work in with him, I have to really use my grown man strength sometimes to hold him off.

"He's incredible on skills, the sky's the limit for him in skills."

 

This story first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Enormous 6-year-old is a football monster

football

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New wedding website makes walking down the aisle easier

        Premium Content New wedding website makes walking down the aisle easier

        News TWO Tweed Coast mums have created a new, popular wedding business in COVID-19 times.

        Lismore Swans kick goals for mental health group

        Premium Content Lismore Swans kick goals for mental health group

        News A NORTHERN RIVERS outdoor mental health program is stoked after the Lismore Swans...

        Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        Premium Content Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        News Trinity Principal uses “well thumbed” emergency plan to keep school safe and...

        Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        Premium Content Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        News INCREDIBLE opportunity for a young racing star, who will make his debut against the...