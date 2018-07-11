Menu
Login
One of the rescued Thai students is taken by ambulance to a Chiang Rai hospital.
One of the rescued Thai students is taken by ambulance to a Chiang Rai hospital.
Soccer

England stars’ touching gesture to cave survivors

11th Jul 2018 10:58 AM

THE survival story in Thailand that has gripped the world for the past three weeks has infiltrated the World Cup, with the 12 young rescued footballers even being offered the chance to watch the final.

The rescue of the 12 boys, aged between 11 and 17, and their football coach was completed by divers on Tuesday - 17 days after they were trapped underground.

England star Kyle Walker was among those to respond after the remarkable rescue of the boys.

One of the boys was wearing an England shirt when he emerged from the cave, which spurred right-back Walker into action.

"Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely!" he wrote on Twitter.

"I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address?"

Walker's England teammate Jack Butland added: "Really glad everyone is safe! I'd like to join and send over some gloves for you guys as well!"

And they're not the only ones thinking of the boys.

In addition to being offered the chance to watch the World Cup final and a Manchester United game, they've been invited by La Liga champions Barcelona to play in their international academy tournament next year - and watch a game at the Nou Camp.

FIFA has been informed that the boys will not be able to take up the invite to watch Sunday's final (Monday 1am AEST) between France and the winner of the second semi-final between Croatia and England, as they're too ill to travel after their harrowing ordeal.

"Our priority remains the health of everyone involved," FIFA said.

"We will look into finding a new opportunity to invite the boys to a FIFA event to share with them a moment of communion and celebration."

Related Items

Show More
barcelona england fifa jack butland kyle walker la liga manchester united rescue thailand cave world cup

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners