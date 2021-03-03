Menu
A Northern Rivers man has pleaded guilty to damaging property while heavily intoxicated.
Engineer drank himself ‘into oblivion’, damaged bakery truck

Aisling Brennan
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Northern Rivers man who had drunk himself "into oblivion" has pleaded guilty to damaging two vehicles in Ballina.

Samuel Peter Agnew, 32, appeared before Ballina Local Court last month, where he entered guilty pleas to two counts of destroying or damaging property at a value less than $2000.

The court heard the civil engineer had been in the middle of the road drunk when he struck a car and damaged a Brumby's Bakery truck.

Agnew's solicitor, Rob Manitta, said his client had drunk "quite a copious amount of alcohol" the night of the incident after suffering some "extremes in his private life".

He has since began seeing a psychologist, the court heard.

Magistrate Karen Stafford she accepted his behaviour was "highly out of character".

Agnew was convicted and sentenced to a 18-month conditional release order.

He was also ordered to pay $1650 in damages to Brumby's Bakery in Ballina to pay for the repairs to their vehicle.

