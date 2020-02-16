Menu
News

Engaged couples say ‘I do’ to getting married in Ballina

Aisling Brennan
16th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
LOVE was in the air in Ballina over the weekend, as engaged couples got the chance to speak with wedding vendors about their upcoming big day.

With some couples less than 24 hours engaged, having said “yes” on Valentine’s Day, the A Perfect Day wedding planning festival at Cherry Street Sports Club on Saturday was the ideal chance to get some ideas.

Future brides and grooms got the opportunity to speak with celebrants, hair and make-up artists, venues, videographers, entertainers, fashion and a specialist honeymoon travel agent.

Organiser Ali Blyth, who is a wedding celebrant, said the event was a chance to showcase everything Ballina had to offer as a destination wedding.

“All the suppliers and vendors here are from the Ballina Shire, so we’re really focusing on bringing tourism back to Ballina,” Ms Blyth said.

“Destination NSW is here showcasing the region as a destination wedding in Ballina because we have the best beaches in the world, and they should be showcased.

“It’s a nice showcase of everyone working together and bringing business back to Ballina.”

“It’s all about celebrating love.”

Brides considering what they would wear on their big day were also given the chance to see 20 dresses on display during a fashion parade by Mary Vidler Bridal and Wallace and Co.

