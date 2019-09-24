Menu
Login
Energy ministers will meet for the first time in almost a year
Energy ministers will meet for the first time in almost a year
Politics

Energy ministers to meet as emissions ease

by Paul Osborne
24th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says the 26 per cent emissions cut target for the energy sector will be met by 2022.

Mr Taylor revealed the figure in an invitation to state and territory energy ministers to the a COAG Energy Council meeting to be held in Perth on November 22.

It is the first such meeting since December 2018.

"This will be an important meeting to progress key priorities of accountability, transparency, and reliability of the grid," Mr Taylor said.

"Addressing these priorities together is fundamental to our continued efforts to bring down power prices and ensure long-term energy security for all Australians."

He said updated figures show the 26 per cent emissions reduction in the National Electricity Market would be reached by 2022.

But at the same time changes in the energy market had also led to "significant reliability challenges, unsustainable wholesale prices, and unforeseen cross-border impacts for some jurisdictions", he said.

Labor has been critical of the delay in convening the ministerial meeting, saying it was jeopardising the work of regulators and impeding investment in the energy sector.

coag energy council energy minister energy ministers power bills

Top Stories

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News AREAS of the Northern Rivers are heading into high fire danger periods in the coming days, so what do the warnings mean, and what are your obligations?

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru