End of police officer’s assault hearing draws near

Senior Constable Michial Greenhalgh arrives at Lismore Courthouse with his wife on February 24, 2021. Picture: Liana Boss

Closing submissions have been delivered in the hearing of a Northern Rivers police officer charged with assaulting a teen in Byron Bay.

Senior Constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, 39, has pleaded not guilty to common assault and has been defending the charge before a hearing in Lismore Local Court.

The DPP has alleged the officer used unreasonable force during an interaction with a 16-year-old boy, who was naked and drug-affected, in Lateen Lane in Byron Bay in the early hours of January 11, 2018.

Police were called to the laneway about 2.30am in response to reports of a naked male acting erratically.

The prosecution and defence have this morning delivered their final submissions in the case.

Magistrate Michael Dakin has asked for some evidence, including CCTV from Byron Bay Police Station following the laneway incident and part of the accused's evidence, to be replayed before the court.

DPP prosecutor Brittany Parker (right) and her instructing solicitor arrive at Lismore Local Court on February 24, 2021. Picture: Liana Boss

THE PROSECUTION CASE

DPP prosecutor Brittany Parker has argued the court should find the officer guilty of common assault.

Ms Parker said of 18 strikes the defendant inflicted upon the young person, the court should find the final six were not reasonable.

"In my submission, your honour would be comfortably satisfied the final six strikes … were not reasonably necessary or a reasonable use of force," Ms Parker said.

Ms Parker argued "the situation was significantly different" from the time another officer struck the teen to the leg with his baton, taking him to the ground.

She submitted the teen was "distressed" but was not "continually violently resisting", as police claimed in notes from the incident."

In my submission your honour would have no difficulty concluding … the young person was naked, unarmed handcuffed," she said.

"He posed next to no threat to the accused or anyone else at that time."

Ms Parker argued civilian witnesses supported the prosecution case that Sen-Constable Greenhalgh's actions were "not a reasonable response to the circumstances as he perceived them".

"The young person was in an affected state, yelling out for help and water," she said.

"He was not acting violently or aggressively and he was unable to comprehend his surroundings.

"This was not a situation where police were confronted by a violent, armed or possibly armed offender.

"Instead this was a scared and naked young person who was unable to comprehend the police directions and was in need of help.

"In my submission those final six strikes were an entirely unreasonable use of force.

"I invite your honour to find the accused had lost control."

Defence barrister Brent Haverfield, representing Senior Constable Michial Greenhalgh, arrives at Lismore Courthouse on February 24, 2021. Picture: Liana Boss

THE DEFENCE CASE

Defence barrister Brent Haverfield began his closing submissions by quoting an oath all NSW Police officers must take when they begin their service.

Mr Haverfield said the public expectation would have been for police to attend Lateen Lane on the morning in question.

"They had a duty and they had an obligation to try to deal with what was presented to them," Mr Haverfield said.

He argued there was a "contamination" of witness recollections in the way mobile phone footage of part of the laneway incident was played to some dozens of times during an earlier Law Enforcement Conduct Commission inquiry.

"It's an appalling, gross contamination of witnesses by an authority who should know better," he said.

"He never lost control.

"It was always meted, he always knew what he was trying to do and what he was trying to achieve."

He pointed to a paramedic's evidence that the teen was most likely observed still suffering from drug-induced psychosis in the ambulance, after being sedated.

Mr Haverfield told the court the prosecution has not "proved beyond a reasonable doubt" that his client did not deem his actions necessary in the circumstances as he perceived them.

Sen-Constable Greenhalgh had earlier told the court the team of four officers at the scene continually gained, then lost, control of the teen in their attempt to detain him.