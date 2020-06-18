Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News BCM 28.5.06 Recalled products from Top Taste (George Weston Technology) . PicAnnetteDew
News BCM 28.5.06 Recalled products from Top Taste (George Weston Technology) . PicAnnetteDew
Business

End of era as factory shut down, 120 jobs impacted

by Glen Norris
18th Jun 2020 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE last jam sponge roll and Christmas fruit cake have rolled off the production line at Kedron's Top Taste Bakery.

George Weston Foods has shuttered the 50-year-old factory after demand for cakes and other sweet treat declined and it faced increased competition from supermarket chains' own in-house bakeries.

Generations of northsiders, who grew up enjoying the smell of freshly baked cakes and biscuits wafting over their suburbs from the bakery, will not be the only people missing the bakery.

More than 120 workers have been affected by the closure, which given the economic impact of the pandemic shutdown could not have come at a worse time.

The company said the bakery officially completed all production at the end of May with cake and roll production concluding from April 30.

As part of the phased closure, 67 employees finished up at the end of April while an additional 40 staff worked up until the end of May.

The majority of workers have accepted redundancy packages, while others had been redeployed to roles across other GWF businesses or chosen to retire.

A number of maintenance employees are working through to July as they arrange final removal of equipment from the site.

Meanwhile the future of the 3.63 hectare Top Taste site, which is zoned light industry, is yet to be determined.

According to real estate website Core Logic, the land was valued in June last year at $8.7 million.

Originally published as End of era as factory shut down, 120 jobs impacted

More Stories

factory job losses kedron top taste bakery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        Property A GOLD Coast buyer beat off fierce competition to secure a stunning country estate just south of Byron Bay where the ‘Hemsworth effect’ is fuelling intense demand.

        Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        premium_icon Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        News AUSTRALIAN pied oystercatchers are leaving the area and it’s not for lack of food...

        $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        News The dam would help to secure the region's future water supply

        5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        premium_icon 5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        News New dam, recycled water projects, desalination plant on the table