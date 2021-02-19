Menu
Thursday Plantation closed down its visitor centre and factory in 2020, now the Gallans Rd site is up for sale.
End of an era: Iconic business cuts final ties with Ballina

Rebecca Lollback
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
After shutting its Ballina factory last year and putting more than 30 people out of work, Thursday Plantation is about to cut its final ties with the Northern Rivers.

The property on Gallans Rd is now up for sale, marking the end of an era for this iconic local company.

It was founded in the 1970s by Eric White.

He was fascinated by the antibacterial power of tea tree oil, and decided to establish a plantation in Ballina.

"After four years of painstaking research and lobbying, a crown lease was granted," the Thursday Plantation website explains.

"It arrived via the once-a-week mail, on a Thursday in 1976, and Thursday Plantation was born."

 

The Thursday Plantation site on Gallans Rd, Ballina, is up for sale by expressions of interest.
When Mr White's health failed, his stepson Christopher Dean and his wife Lynda continued with the business, eventually selling to Integria Healthcare in 2011.

Packaging continued at the Ballina site until Integria closed the factory, cafe and visitor information centre in 2020.

Operations were transferred to Integria's existing facility in Warwick, Queensland and to other Australian manufacturers.

 

Thursday Plantation's tea tree products are internationally renowned.
Now the 70ha "split block" site on Gallans Rd is up for sale by expressions of interest, closing at 4pm on Thursday, March 11.

New owners would pick up the entire former tourist centre and manufacturing/packaging facility, which includes a large warehouse, visitors' centre, administration building and 80 carparks.

 

The entrance to the Gallans Rd, Ballina site.
There are also five Therapeutic Goods Administration accredited packaging rooms, and approval for additional warehousing and carparking.

For more information phone Chris Harley from North Coast Commercial on 0412 758 830.

