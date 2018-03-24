End in sight for 'living hell' as quarry extension refused

Residents have welcomed Ballina Shire Council's decision not to extend the operating period of Eaton's Quarry near Wardell.

RESIDENTS whose homes have been cracking applauded in the public gallery as councillors opted to bring an end to quarry works in Wardell.

Quarry Solutions, the operator of Eaton's Quarry on Old Bagotville Rd, applied for Ballina Shire Council to extend their operation approvals.

But most councillors opposed the application at yesterday's general meeting after resident Mia Cassidy spoke of hundreds of trucks "stomping through a residential street" each day, causing their windows to rattle and houses to crack.

Ms Cassidy said it would be "problematic and unfair" to allow work at the quarry - which supplies the Pacific Highway upgrade - to continue.

"We all know there's no workable scenario where the number of trucks per day can or will be monitored," Ms Cassidy said.

"Our homes are cracking.

"Just because there is still material doesn't mean approval has to be granted."

Quarry Solutions had sought a five-year extension, but council staff recommended this be reduced to the year 2020, when the highway upgrade is due to be complete.

Councillor Phillip Meehan supported the application, said koala habitats near the quarry had been sufficiently protected.

He also argued the predicted traffic increase of 4.2 per cent was "not large scale".

But deputy mayor Keith Williams said the toll on the community was already proving too great.

He argued if the council approved the extension, they couldn't mitigate the impacts on residents which he was were "already unreasonable".

"If our roads are at 110 per cent capacity, 4.2 per cent might be the straw that breaks the camel's back," he said.

"The highway upgrade will be wonderful when it's done and the people of Wardell will rejoice.

"But now the people of Wardell and Meerchaum Vale are not rejoicing.

"Their life is being made hell by this process.

"Their life is being made a misery by dust and noise and we have a responsibility to do something about it."

He said the application's refusal sent the "strongest possible signal to the RMS and their contractor" that they had "failed to meet community and council expectations".

"We demand better treatment of members of our community," he said.

Mayor David Wright said it was not good enough for the operators to fail to begin rehabilitation works.

"I get really upset when I read these quarries have been operating for yonks and they haven't started the rehabilitation process," Cr Wright said.

"I'm not going to vote for this if they're not doing the right thing."

All but Cr Meehan voted against the application. Cr Sharon Cadwallader was absent from the meeting.

Quarry Solutions and the NSW Roads and Maritime Service have been approached for comment.