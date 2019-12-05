Employees needed at Australia’s third largest council

More workers are needed at a council with a staff turnover three times more than the southeast Queensland average.

MORE than 150 jobs are up for grabs at a council north of Brisbane as it seeks to address a shortfall in staffing numbers.

Moreton Bay Council this week approved a recruitment plan to boost staffing numbers after problems were identified in an organisational review conducted earlier this year by Grassroots Connections Australia.

Forty-nine roles will be filled this financial year, with an additional 104 positions identified for the incoming council to consider in its 2020/21 budget.

While the organisational review praised the council for its strong financial position, it found that approach had come at a cost - with instability in management and in significant parts of the organisation.

It also found "exceptionally high" staff turnover rates at 18.5 per cent - three times the southeast Queensland average of 6 per cent - and "serious issues" relating to human resource management.

Job security was another major concern among staff, based on the use of maximum term contracts and the fear of being replaced by contractors or staff on short term contracts.

After amalgamation in 2008, staffing numbers at the council were reduced from around 2600 to about 1600.

The Grassroots Connections report also found Moreton Bay to have the least number of staff per capita and the lowest employee costs per capita when compared to Logan, Ipswich, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Redland councils.

"The report highlighted that we are completely under-resourced compared to similar sized councils and that our lower-than-average staffing levels posed a risk to council's service quality for the community," mayor Allan Sutherland said.

"There is no doubt Moreton Bay Regional Council is fortunate to have some of the best staff in the state, but as one of Queensland's fastest growing regions it's simply unrealistic to think we can continue to provide an ever-broadening range of services.

"We need new recruits to meet community expectations."

Council's strong financial position meant it was able to afford the additional staff.