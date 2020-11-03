Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Crime

Law firm staffer charged with perjury

by JACOB MILEY
3rd Nov 2020 5:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.

"Today a 33-year-old man formerly from Surfers Paradise was served a Notice To Appear in court to face one perjury charge following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) into the activities of a Gold Coast based law firm," a statement said.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, (it) is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

The man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

Originally published as Employee of Coast law firm charged with perjury

crime perjury police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border ban loophole allows Sydney locals to take advantage

        Border ban loophole allows Sydney locals to take advantage

        Health A loophole in Queensland’s tough border stance may have been exposed as travellers flock to areas in the northern NSW travel bubble.

        6 things that changed at the Queensland border at 1am

        Premium Content 6 things that changed at the Queensland border at 1am

        News Which 32 suburbs are still considered hot spots?

        Get ready for severe storms being 'the new normal'

        Premium Content Get ready for severe storms being 'the new normal'

        Weather Damage caused by hail and severe storms will be more frequent

        Is Byron Bay becoming a town just for rich people?

        Premium Content Is Byron Bay becoming a town just for rich people?

        Council News “BYRON, other than for the rich, will be destroyed” if proposed local restrictions...