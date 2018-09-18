Scarlett stuns on Emmys red carpet

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

TELEVISION'S brightest stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, being held at LA's Microsoft Theatre today.

Saturday Night Live comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the ceremony, with The Handmaid's Tale, Game of Thrones and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story among the most-nominated programs.

News.com.au is livestreaming the Emmys red carpet - watch the video in the player at the top of this story.

Full list of Emmy nominees

Emmy predictions: Who will win, who SHOULD win

An early highlight of the red (actually cream) carpet: Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, who's turned up in joggers, leggings and a jumper. This is one entertainment industry veteran who clearly knows these nights can be looooong, and dressed accordingly.

Jenifer Lewis arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Lets look at some more of the early arrivals - including Scarlett Johansson, here to support Emmys host and boyfriend Jost:

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

And the Good Place star Kristen Bell looks forking fantastic:

Kristen Bell arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

A very pregnant Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is Australia's only nominee this year:

Yvonne Strahovski arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

See all the arrivals in our full Emmys red carpet gallery below:

Photos View Photo Gallery

More to come …