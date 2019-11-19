Artists emerge after two years of study

GRADUATES: A number of Lismore TAFE visual arts students outside the doors of the Drill Hall Gallery where Emergence art exhibition will be held.

'COHESIVE and adventurous' is how award-winning artist and teacher Steve Giese describes his latest group of graduating students.

As a Creative Industries teacher at Lismore TAFE, Mr Giese said his department has "always been known for encouraging personal vision and an independence of aesthetic thought".

"This group of students has produced an end of year show that is both diverse and high quality," he said.

The graduating students upcoming end of year exhibition Emergence will showcase mixed works by 15 second-year visual arts students from diverse backgrounds and varied age groups including sculptural, ceramics, prints and paintings.

Steve said not only did the 2019 graduates understand the need for conceptual depth, "they are also aware of the need for technical virtuosity and honouring the craft of their art forms".

"It has been a great privilege to spend time with this class in the last two years," he said.

"Learning is now a lifelong engagement and I hope their two years at TAFE in Lismore will provide a solid platform from which their careers will continue to grow.

"I have a strong suspicion that many will evolve substantial careers in the arts industry."

Mr Giese said the students have been "hardworking, receptive, intelligent and often funny".

"It's been a distinct pleasure to have spent time with them," he said.

The grand opening of Emergence will be held next week on November 29 at 6pm at the Drill Hall Gallery, Lismore TAFE Campus, Conway Street.

The exhibition itself runs from December 2-6, and will be open 9am-4pm daily.