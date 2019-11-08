EMERGENCY WARNING: Houses on fire at Bora Ridge

UPDATE 5.08pm: WARNING: HOMES and properties are at risk.

If you are in the area of Myall Creek Road and the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road at Bora Ridge, it is too late to leave.

UPDATE 4.45pm; RICHMOND Valley Council has set up an evacuation centre for anyone impacted by the bushfires at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge.

Initial reports are some houses and sheds have been lost.

Police are on the scene and assisting residents with evacuation if required.

The Coraki Bowling Club has been set up as an official evacuation centre. Disaster Welfare and SES officers are there to help with enquiries.

UPDATE 4.37pm: THE fire at Bora Ridge is burning quickly south east towards the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Rd.

If you're near Myall Creek Rd and the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Rd at Bora Ridge, seek shelter as it is too late to leave. #nswfires #nswrfs #alert

Original story: POLICE and fire-fighters are currently trying to save people as houses burn at Myall Creek Road at Bora Ridge as the fire went to Emergency Warning.

A Richmond Police Distict spokesman said, "reports are that we are losing houses along Myall Creek at Bora (Box) Ridge," he said.

"Police and RFS are doing their best to save lives and property."

This came as earlier in the day police revealed disturbing reports that on a day of horrendous conditions and Total Fire Ban, some fires in the region may have been deliberately lit.

This news came to light on Friday afternoon as temperatures climbed near 40 and winds howled and channelled fires to burn thousands of hectares, testing firefighters to their limits to protect lives and property,

On social media the Richmond Police District posted: "The fire situation in NSW is not good, and the Northern Rivers is also having issues."

"There are fires at Box Ridge, Busbys Flat, three fires at Rappville, Barragunda, Myall Creek Road, Tuckarimba, Wardell, Doubtful Creek, Mr Mardi, Captains Creek and Rivertree," the post read.

"There are disturbing reports that the fires at Box Ridge are deliberately lit, more fires are being lit while firefighters put other fires out nearby. Police are investigating. Another was deliberately lit at MacCauliff Park, Casino."

The total fire ban has been extended for another 24 hours.

"The emergency operations centre has been opened and our brave Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue are on the ground defending lives and property," the post said.

"If you see anyone lighting a fire please call 000 without delay."

Stay up to date by downloading the Fires Near Me app.

The Emergency + app is also a must-have and they are both free.