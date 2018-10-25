Menu
A crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.
A crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale. Cordell Richardson
News

Woman dies at scene of 'significant' highway crash

Emma Clarke
by
25th Oct 2018 10:39 AM | Updated: 2:12 PM

UPDATE 1PM: POLICE are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened at Hatton Vale this morning.

At about 9am, two vehicles collided at the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Niemeyer Rd.

An elderly female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male driver of the second vehicle was transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The two drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Contact Police on 131 44 with information.

UPDATE 12.30PM: THE Forensic Crash Unit has been called to a serious two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.

Both east bound lanes are closed while emergency services work at the scene.

A man in his 40s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with seatbelt injuries.

A woman was critically injured.

Drivers should avoid the area.

UPDATE 10.30AM: One lane of the Warrego Hwy is closed east-bound following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.

One person, a man in his 40s, has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition while a woman is critical.

Emergency services are still on scene.

UPDATE 10AM: One person is in hospital following a "significant" two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.

The crash happened on the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Niemeyer Rd just after 9am.

The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are on scene at a "significant" two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.

The crash happened on the intersection of the highway and Neimeyer Rd just after 9am.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Related Items

crash qas qps traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

