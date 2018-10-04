Menu
The scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr.
Breaking

Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:21 PM | Updated: 4th Oct 2018 6:15 AM

UPDATE, 2AM: POLICE have confirmed a pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton overnight.

Emergency emergency services responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom, about 10km south of Grafton at about 6.10pm on Thursday.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial investigations suggest a pedestrian was hit by a B-double truck travelling north.

The 37-year-old man died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man, was taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. 

 

UPDATE: The Pacific Highway has been reopened to traffic at approximately 10.30pm following an earlier incident south of Grafton.

There have been no further updates on the condition of the pedestrian who is believed to have been hit by a truck earlier in the evening.

Traffic was previously diverted around through Four Mile Lane while emergency services attended the scene.

 

Earlier: EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom this evening.

The collision occurred around 6.20pm, and has closed one lane of northbound traffic.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution in the area.

MORE TO COME.

A truck and pedestrian have collided on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr this evening.
