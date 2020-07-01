Menu
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person allegedly taken to hospital after accident this morning.
News

Driver in critical condition after truck roller

Cathy Adams
1st Jul 2020 3:18 PM
UPDATE 3.40pm: A MAN has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a truck roll over this afternoon.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called to Summerland Way near Dairy Flat about midday today.

"A truck travelling southbound has collided with a barrier in the northbound lane," she said.

"The man was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."

More to come.

Original story: EMERGENCY services responded to a truck rollover at Dairy Flat near Woodenbong today.

Police, ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to a call at 12.20pm to reports of the incident on the Summerland Way.

The highway is open, but is subject to stop/slow conditions as one lane is closed to traffic.

A salvage operation later in the day may close the highway.

