Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Nana Glen on Bucca Rd.
Breaking

Emergency services respond to serious crash

10th Nov 2018 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious crash on Bucca Rd, near Coffs Harbour. 

Ambulance paramedics, police and State Emergency Services crews are at the location.  

The accident happened around 3.30pm. 

The crash scene is approximately 13km along Bucca Rd from Solitary Islands Way. 

It has been reported one person is trapped another occupant is seriously injured. 

Paramedics are rushing patients to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

More details to follow. 

breaking bucca rd coffs harbour crash serious accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

