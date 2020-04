A two vehicle MVA has caused traffic delays in Tintenbar.

EMERGENCY services are attending a two vehicle crash at Tintenbar this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called shortly before 1.30pm today to Hinterland Way, Tintenbar just past the Pacific Highway off-ramp.

“There’s been a two car MVA but everyone is out of the vehicles,” he said.

“There were no persons trapped and no transports (to hospital).”

Southbound drivers are being urged to allow for extra travel time and drive with caution.