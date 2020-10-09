Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW ambulance.
NSW ambulance.
News

Emergency services called to Pacific Highway crash

Aisling Brennan
9th Oct 2020 5:49 PM

TRAFFIC is expected to be delayed heading northbound on the Pacific Highway this evening following a collision between a truck and a car.

Live Traffic is reporting the incident occurred shortly after 4.15pm on Friday, October 9, on the Pacific Motorway approaching Taramind Dr, near Tintenbar.

It is understood emergency services and Transport NSW are on the scene.

One lane of northbound traffic has been closed.

Drivers can expect some delay if heading north and are encouraged to allow for extra travel time.

northern rivers traffic pacific highway pacific highway crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 new industrial areas flagged for Byron. Where? How?

        Premium Content 7 new industrial areas flagged for Byron. Where? How?

        Council News The new strategy will effectively double the business and industrial land available in Byron Shire

        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        $10b body blow: Why travel industry needs your help

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month

        2000 businesses able to get faster, cheaper NBN internet

        Premium Content 2000 businesses able to get faster, cheaper NBN internet

        News Around 2000 businesses can access the new service

        I DO: How you could win a free wedding worth $30,000

        Premium Content I DO: How you could win a free wedding worth $30,000

        News This Tweed Coast venue is giving away a free beach club wedding