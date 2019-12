Christmas Day crash on Eastern Dorrigo Way. Coffs Harbour SES

Christmas Day crash on Eastern Dorrigo Way. Coffs Harbour SES

CHRISTMAS DAY celebrations were cut short after a vehicle left the Eastern Dorrigo Way, crashing into trees around 10 metres below.

Coffs Harbour SES and emergency services were called to the accident involving three people around 2pm on Christmas Day.

SES set up a vertical rescue top system and with the assistance of Fire and Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour, the three occupants were extracted and transported to hospital by NSW Ambulance.