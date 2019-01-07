Menu
Login
NSW Police says there is an ongoing “hazmat incident” at the CBD tower.
NSW Police says there is an ongoing “hazmat incident” at the CBD tower.
News

‘Hazmat incident’ at Sydney CBD tower

by Ben Graham
7th Jan 2019 11:30 AM

EMERGENCY crews in hazmat suits are at the scene of a tower in Sydney's CBD after a suspicious substance was found inside a parcel.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police told news.com.au officers were still at the 44 Market St building.

Workers in parts of the building have been evacuated. Picture: Supplied
Workers in parts of the building have been evacuated. Picture: Supplied

She could not say specifically what the threat was but said officers were dealing with a "hazmat incident".

A witness at the scene told news.com.au four police cars, three fire trucks and a number of paramedics descended on the building about 9.30am.

Police officers and fire crews are still at the scene. Picture: Christian Gilles
Police officers and fire crews are still at the scene. Picture: Christian Gilles

The witness, who works in the tower building, says one part - the side facing Market St - has been evacuated following the threat.

 

 

More to come

More Stories

cbd tower editors picks hazmat sydney unspecified threat

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners