'Amazing' strategy from fireys saved Alstonville homes

UPDATE, 10.45am: FIREFIGHTERS have worked hard to save neighbouring properties from being destroyed in a house fire at Alstonville this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Inspector Glenn Willsallen said fire crews were on scene at the house in Ballina Rd within seven minutes of the initial Triple 0 call.

"Firefighters did a fantastic job... it's ironic, it's been drought... and all of a sudden it's pouring with rain," he said.

"The initial pump was here on its own for about four minutes but they stopped it from going to neighbouring properties and save the ground level of the house, from what we can tell at this stage.

"To stop it spreading to the house on the right hand side... that was amazing.

"Normally there's two firefighters on each hose.

"From the captain Jason Simpson at Alstonville, he had one firefighter just basically trying to knock the fire down from the outside and the second one just protecting that exposure to save that property.

"That's just total out of the box thinking.

"That is fantastic work from him and his crew.

"When the Goonellabah crew turned up, the strategy was changed and we were able to put crews inside."

Fire crews from Ballina and Lismore, as well as Hazmat teams, also helped at the scene.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a house fire in Alstonville.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said they were called to a two-level home on Ballina Rd, near the corner of Green St, at 8.52am.

"We had numerous Triple 0 calls to it," he said.

He said the first crew to arrive at the scene found the second level of the home fully involved in fire.

They called for more resources and four fire crews from Alstonville, Ballina and Goonellabah are currently at the scene, as well as a senior officer.

He said all residents were believed to have been evacuated but fire crews were still required to "conduct some searches" to rule out any other occupants.

"They haven't been able to confirm 100 per cent that everybody is out," he said.

There have so far been no reports of any injuries.

He said ambulance crews and police were also at the scene.

The energy supply to the house has been isolated.

"Operations are ongoing," he said.

In a post on Alstonville Information Exchange's Facebook page, people thanked those who warned the residents.

Sarah Birt wrote: "Just saw all the smoke billowing into the air. Can hear the sirens now. I hope everyone is okay."

Jes Nafe, who called Triple 0, wrote: "Thank you to the man that raced up the steps and bashed the door open! And the man that raced to get a blockbuster... such heroes.

"I was too worried the oxygen would cause an explosion to do anything.

"I'm so sorry I couldn't do more... big hugs to the humans that were there to help."