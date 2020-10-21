Emergency crews attend tragedy on Kyogle Road
EMERGENCY services responded to what is believed to be a fatal crash near Kyogle today.
Two NSW Ambulance crews were called to an incident in at Kyogle Road, Lillian Rock, around 9.50am.
Unconfirmed versions from witnesses at the site said a motorbike crash may have ended in the death of a man in his 60s.
NSW Police have been contacted for comment.
More to come.
