Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW Police has been contcacted for comment. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
NSW Police has been contcacted for comment. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Emergency crews attend tragedy on Kyogle Road

Javier Encalada
21st Oct 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services responded to what is believed to be a fatal crash near Kyogle today.

Two NSW Ambulance crews were called to an incident in at Kyogle Road, Lillian Rock, around 9.50am.

Unconfirmed versions from witnesses at the site said a motorbike crash may have ended in the death of a man in his 60s.

NSW Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

>>> MORE NEWS: How murdered backpacker's family responded to news of $1M reward

>>> MORE NEWS: Missing for three weeks: Where is Elizabeth?

>>> MORE NEWS: He's going to die: Man faces hearing for puppy shooting

editors picks emergency fatal crash road toll road traffic crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Halloween 2020: Is COVID scariest part of trick or treat?

        Halloween 2020: Is COVID scariest part of trick or treat?

        News Households prepared to have trick or treaters attend this year have been advised to have hand sanitiser on hand

        MISSING MAN: Have you seen Corey?

        MISSING MAN: Have you seen Corey?

        News POLICE are appealing for assistance in locating 41-year-old Corey Dickenson who was...

        What Simone's parents really think of $1M reward

        Premium Content What Simone's parents really think of $1M reward

        News The family of the murdered backpacker has suffered for 15 years

        WALKING ON THE MOON: NASA to send SCU invention into space

        Premium Content WALKING ON THE MOON: NASA to send SCU invention into space

        News SCU scientists win global competition with a radical medical invention that NASA...