‘Embarrassing’: Broncos humiliated by ruthless Raiders

The Broncos' season from hell has turned into a fully-fledged horror show after key hooker Jake Turpin suffered a broken hand in Brisbane's 36-8 capitulation against the Raiders on Saturday night in Canberra.

With Anthony Seibold stuck in COVID lockdown, the Broncos coach would have had a meltdown in his living room as caretaker Peter Gentle was left to digest a six-try carve-up on another torrid night for Brisbane.

Brisbane looked set for a boilover when they led 8-6 at half-time, but a familiar second-half siesta saw the Broncos concede 30 unanswered points to crash to their 11th loss in 12 games.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Payne Haas did plenty of work in first half for the Broncos. Picture: Getty Images

"Disappointing, more embarrassing," Broncos skipper Pat Carrigan told Fox League after the match. "It's not first-grade standard. We are our own worst enemy at the moment. No one's quitting, we need to get better."

If the Bulldogs beat the Tigers on Sunday, the Broncos will be last on percentages - and there is a fair argument to suggest they deserve the wooden spoon.

To compound their plight, Turpin's season appears to be over after he busted his hand in the first half, while prop Payne Haas was placed on report in the 74th minute for a crusher tackle.

The Broncos' first half was arguably their best 40 minutes of the season, but it was the same old story for Brisbane. When pressure is applied, and they cop a setback, the Broncos crack like plates at a Greek wedding.

SECOND-HALF SLUMBER

The Broncos have a psychological problem. They have developed the second-half yips.

It all looked so promising in the first 40. The Broncos produced their most energetic display in months and deserved their 8-6 half-time lead after tries to Jesse Arthars and Herbie Farnworth rattled the Raiders.

But in a flash the Broncos inexplicably imploded, conceding five tries in 21 minutes after half-time. The Green Machine slipped into cruise control as the Broncos lost the second half 30-0. Brisbane simply lack the mental toughness to compete for 80 minutes.

The Broncos were embarrassed in the second half by the Raiders. Picture: Getty Images

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Haas and Tom Dearden are two rays of hope for the Broncos. Haas produced his best game of the season last night. By half-time, he had a staggering 148 metres from 16 runs with four tackle-busts and three offloads. The 118kg prop finished with 185 metres.

With Haas running strongly in midfield, it provided a platform for the classy Dearden, who can be a 15-year halfback for the Broncos. Playing just his 11th NRL game, Dearden's right-edge service to David Fifita and Kotoni Staggs was slick. He is a better game manager than Brodie Croft, who was defensively shoddy at five-eighth.

Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan were gutted after another crushing defeat. Picture: Getty Images

NO DEFENCE, NO HOPE

Coach Seibold's season mantra was, 'How can we win without the ball?' The question is so apt, because Brisbane's defensive efforts are shambolic.

The Broncos start games with energy but they fade out of contests because of their weak defensive mentality. They have conceded a whopping 439 points this season and it is a by-product of Brisbane's poor communication in defence and sloppy efforts in midfield.

Defending at left centre in the 53rd minute, Darius Boyd's decision to rush up and allow Canberra halfback George Williams to put Nick Cotric over was amateurish.