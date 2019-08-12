Menu
Julia Burnham's email sign-off chart has gone viral.
Offbeat

Email sign-offs ranked ‘good’ to ‘evil’

by Frank Chung
12th Aug 2019 1:16 PM

What does your email sign-off say about your personality?

If you finish with "cheers" you're "good", "thanks" means you're "neutral" and "ciao" is truly "evil", according to a chart that ranks common sign-offs.

Canadian university student Julia Burnham created the chart, which has gone viral on Twitter with more than 45,000 shares, based on the alignment system from role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

The nine alignments are all the possible combinations of "good versus evil" and "law versus chaos" axes - from lawful good on the top left to chaotic evil on the bottom right.

"I woke up in a cold sweat last night to create this content," Ms Burnham tweeted on Saturday. "I present: the Email Sign-off Alignment."

 

Ms Burnham revealed she was "neutral good aspiring to be a lawful good". Twitter users shared their own results and debated where other sign-offs would rank.

"I vacillate between 'cheers' and 'regards'. Seems I have two polar extremes in my personality," one person wrote.

Another recalled a co-worker who signed off "TTFN (ta ta for now)". "Didn't even know what to do about it. Still sends shivers down my spine," they wrote.

One man said he "had a boss who responded with 'bye' during normal emails in the middle of the day'. "Neither of us were going anywhere," he wrote. "What kind of man was I dealing with?"

Another user said he "once sent a guy an email at 11pm and he got pissed that the notification woke him up so he signed off his angry response with 'no regards'".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

