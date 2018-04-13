Menu
Login
ON THE ROAD: Gracie Elvin pictured in action for Mitchelton - Scott Team during stage the Herald Sun Jayco Tour.
ON THE ROAD: Gracie Elvin pictured in action for Mitchelton - Scott Team during stage the Herald Sun Jayco Tour. Con Chronis
Commonwealth Games

Elvin ready to do Australia proud in road race

Steele Taylor
by
13th Apr 2018 1:24 PM

CYCLING: New Sunshine Coast resident Gracie Elvin is eager to do her country proud in the road race at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old will compete in the 112.2km event, which consists of six 18.6km loops.

Each loop starts at Currumbin beach and is mostly flat apart from some short but punchy climbs.

Elvin, who is renowned as an all-round rider, is eager to get amongst the action.

"I'm excited to get out there and do the green and gold proud,” she said on Instagram, alongside of photos of her in the team cycling kit.

Elvin only moved to the Sunshine Coast a couple of months ago and has recently been busy competing in some of Europe's major races.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider is a two-time national road racing champion and Rio Olympian.

commonwealth games cycling australia gracie elvin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News THE Health Minister has announced new regulations, which come into effect in July.

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    What to think about before going guarantor

    What to think about before going guarantor

    Opinion Going guarantor for someone can be risky at the best of times.

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    News Don't panic if you see a dorsal fin at this popular swimming spot

    Local Partners