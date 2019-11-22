Elsa’s savage public swipe at Miley

Elsa Pataky has taken a not-so-subtle swipe at her former sister-in-law Miley Cyrus, declaring that Liam Hemsworth "deserves much better".

Pataky, wife of Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, made the surprising dig during a press conference in Madrid to promote a lingerie brand.

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

Asked by Spanish outlet Hola how her brother-in-law Liam was doing after his high-profile split from Cyrus, Pataky reportedly said: "My brother-in-law, well … After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best."

"I think he deserves much better," she continued.

Happier times: Miley (left) and Elsa together.

The couple split in August. Picture: Getty

Liam and Miley announced their split in August, less than a year after tying the knot. Since then, Cyrus has entered into two very public romances, first with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and now with Australian singer Cody Simpson. She and Simpson's Instagram accounts have been littered with intimate - and even X-rated - photos of the pair together.

Couple goals: Elsa and husband Chris Hemsworth.

She also released a break-up ballad abut her and Hemsworth's relationship, and performed it at the MTV VMAs. She's also taken several public digs at her ex, telling fans she "thought all men were evil" until she met Simpson.

In contrast, Liam has kept a remarkably low profile, posting only occasionally on social media and being spotted in September on an exclusive private island with brother Chris and his wife Elsa.

MILEY AND CODY 'STILL GOING STRONG'

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Cyrus and Simpson are still going strong, despite recent claims they had split up.

Multiple news sources had reported on rumours that Miley ended the relationship to focus on herself.

But E! News later claimed the rumours were not true, The Sun reports.

They quoted a source close to the couple, who said: "Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating."

"Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."

According to the source, Miley is recuperating in her Tennessee home from her vocal cord surgery after suffering from tonsillitis, while Cody is working in Los Angeles.

Another source also commented on their relationship, saying: "She was out of town and they definitely missed each other."

"They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other."

"She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart."

"But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other."

MILEY AND LIAM 'LIVING NEXT DOOR'

Liam Hemsworth is living next door to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Google Maps/news.com.au

Hemsworth has started rebuilding works on his $9.9 million LA home - which is awkwardly just metres away from Cyrus's mansion.

The former couple were left devastated when their mega mansion burnt down in the Malibu wildfires last November, reports The Sun.

But after obtaining an excavation permit in July, Hemsworth - who purchased the property during his first split from Cyrus in 2014 - is now able to return the home to its former glory.

The pad is just a stone's throw from the $3.65 million ranch Cyrus' is sharing with new boyfriend Simpson.